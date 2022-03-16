(WSYR-TV) — One day after his big brother earned first team academic all-American honors, Buddy Boeheim has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association all-district II team.

District II is comprised of teams in the New York, New Jersey, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia area.

Boeheim, who started 32 games this season for Syracuse, averaged 19.2 points per game in 38 minutes per game, and led the ACC in scoring.

2021-22 USBWA All-District II

Player of the Year: Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Coach of the Year: Jay Wright, Villanova