The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday night that Syracuse University leading scorer Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for Thursday’s ACC Tournament game against top-seeded Duke.

Boeheim’s suspension comes after he hit Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the mid-section midway through the first half of SU’S 96-57 win over Florida State.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the following statement Wednesday night: “The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Syracuse men’s basketball student-athlete Buddy Boeheim as a result of a flagrant act committed during the first half of the Syracuse-Florida State game. Boeheim will miss Syracuse’s Thursday ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament game versus Duke.”

If Syracuse loses to Duke in the quarterfinal round of the ACC tournament, Wednesday’s win over Florida State was likely Buddy Boeheim’s last game in a Syracuse University uniform.

After the game Boeheim issued an apology through social media about the incident.