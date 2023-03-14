SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a report from ESPN, former Baldwinsville guard J.J. Starling chose SU in the transfer portal.

Starling is finishing his freshman year at Notre Dame averaging 11.2 points per game 2.8 rebounds per game after playing in every game his freshman season.

Starling picked Syracuse over an impressive list of schools, including Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA, Tennessee, Auburn, Indiana and Oregon.

Starling was a McDonalds All-American and was the 19th-ranked basketball recruit in the Class of 2022.

The NCAA basketball transfer portal opened on Monday and in less than 24 hours, Starling chose to come back home to play for the Orange.

He is a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, but Starling said he will not be entering the 2023 draft.

Not a bad “get” for recently named head coach of the Orange, Adrian Autry.