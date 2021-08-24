Camp coming to a close for Syracuse football

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange kicked off another week of preseason camp. SU held its 16th practice Tuesday morning.

The team remains without top defensive tackle McKinley William and offensive lineman Dakota Davis. Both watched from the sideline today.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers expressed that there is no clear cut starter at the quarterback position. Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader are both good enough to play. Babers also said that Shrader deserves to be on the field. He makes great plays with his arms and his legs.

Syracuse opens the season two weeks from Saturday, on September 4th at Ohio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area