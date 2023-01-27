Syracuse, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – An experienced power five coach with strong ties to northeast recruiting, Nunzio Campanile has been hired as Syracuse’s new tight ends coach.

Campanile joins the Orange after spending the past five seasons at Rutgers, serving in numerous roles including interim stints as head coach and offensive coordinator, but spent most of his time dedicated to the tight ends room.

A Paramus Catholic graduate with strong ties across New Jersey, Campanile was an accomplished high school coach before joining the Scarlet Knights, with stints at national powerhouses Bergen Catholic and Don Bosco Prep.

“Coach Campanile is a good coach, with twenty plus years of experience coaching here in the northeast,” said head coach Dino Babers. “His ties to the area as a strong recruiter, along with his ability to develop young talent will be welcomed here at Syracuse. I’m happy to have Nunzio as part of the staff and excited to see what he’ll do for the program!”

Campanile joined Rutgers for the 2018 season as the running backs coach before pivoting to tight ends at the start of the 2019 campaign. He’d finish the year as the interim head coach and was the play caller for the final eight games of that season.

He returned to his post as tight ends coach at the start of 2020, where he remained through this past season until he added interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks to his list of duties.

“I’m excited to join a program with such a great history,” Campanile said. “I’m grateful to Coach Babers for the opportunity join the Syracuse staff and the chance to continue to recruit the Northeast.”

Campanile’s most recent protégé was Rutgers’ Johnny Langan. A converted quarterback, Langan racked up over 1,300 all-purpose yards in his career on the Banks, despite not moving to the position full time until the 2021 season. His 31 receptions were the second-highest mark on the team this season.

Campanile arrived at Rutgers after spending eight seasons as the head coach of Bergen Catholic, where he led the team to the 2017 state championship. One of the nation’s elite high school programs, Campanile compiled a 60-28 record (.681), while leading the Crusaders.

He mentored seven all-state quarterbacks at Bergen Catholic, which averaged over 35 points per game and saw numerous prospects sign scholarship offers across the country during his tenure.

Before Bergen Catholic, he was the offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep from 2000-09, another one of the top football programs in the nation. The Ironmen won six state championships in his 10 seasons there, claiming the national title in 2009. In his time running the offense, Don Bosco recorded a 112-6 overall record.

He also previously served as the school’s athletic director and wrestling coach, winning the 2010 Non-Public A state championship on the mat. He additionally worked as a history and physical education teacher.

Campanile comes from a football family, having played quarterback and safety for his father, Mike, at Paramus Catholic, before going on to play collegiately at Amherst College in 1995 and 1996, before transferring to Montclair State, where he graduated in 1999. His brothers, Vito (Bergen Catholic head coach), Nick (DePaul head coach) and Anthony (Miami Dolphins linebackers), also followed in their father’s footsteps as football coaches.

Campanile and his wife, Heather, have two sons, Michael and James.