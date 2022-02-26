(WSYR-TV) — Sarah Thompson scored 7 minutes and 32 seconds into overtime to punch Syracuse’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

“To win the league and the championship is so special, especially to do it right here and in front of our fans,” said head coach Paul Flanagan. “The last few weeks in the locker room you could feel it that we were going to pull this out and do good things. It’s a feeling you get. You can’t grab it but you can sense it and these kids have done a great job. Kudos to them. That was a really good college hockey game.”

Despite leading 2-0 midway through the second period, Mercyhurst was able to tie the game in the third to force overtime. It is Syracuse’s second straight overtime victory in the CHA Tournament. Back in 2019, Syracuse defeated Rober Morris in the CHA Championship to earn a berth into the NCAAs, where they lost to top-seeded Wisconsin 4-0.

Abby Moloughney and Sarah Marchand scored the first two goals for the Orange Saturday, and Arielle DeSmet stopped 29-of-31 shots to lead SU to the win.

The Women’s NCAA Selection Show is Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on ESPN News.