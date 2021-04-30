Cardoso chooses South Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kamilla Cardoso has found a new basketball home. The former SU star and reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year announced she is transferring to South Carolina.

In a statement released by the university, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley praised her new recruit.

“Kamilla is a perfect complement to our program,” Staley said. “Coming from a traditionally rich grassroots program, her mobility, rebounding prowess and scoring ability at her size is a rarity. When she’s on the court the FAMS will quickly see why she was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and Co-Defender of the Year.”

Cardoso is one of 12 players that left the Syracuse program this offseason. Before the freshman announced her decision to leave, head coach Quentin Hillsman told the media no one is hitting the panic button and it means the program is doing something right if other teams want his players.

Cardoso has four years of eligibility remaining.