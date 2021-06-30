Carmelo Anthony takes home inaugural honor during NBA awards show

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) looks to a few for a foul after driving to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The Pelicans won 115-104. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(WSYR-TV) — With all of the Name, Image, Likeness talk going on in college athletics these days, one can only image the number of endorsements Carmelo Anthony could have landed during his national title run at Syracuse.

Humbled, honored, and motivated to live up to the namesake of this inaugural award. I can promise that I’ll continue to carry the torch and shine a light in the places that need it most. #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/t5H0H6Y8B5 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) June 30, 2021

Melo did just fine waiting that extra year, he’s made about $250 million in the NBA and that doesn’t include sponsorships.

Tuesday night, the former Cuse star was named the recipient of the first-ever Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for upholding the NBA’s values of equality, respect and inclusion.

A $100k donation will be made in Carmelo’s name to an organization of his choice that works to advance social justice in this country.