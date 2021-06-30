Carmelo Anthony takes home inaugural honor during NBA awards show

(WSYR-TV) — With all of the Name, Image, Likeness talk going on in college athletics these days, one can only image the number of endorsements Carmelo Anthony could have landed during his national title run at Syracuse.
Melo did just fine waiting that extra year, he’s made about $250 million in the NBA and that doesn’t include sponsorships.
Tuesday night, the former Cuse star was named the recipient of the first-ever Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for upholding the NBA’s values of equality, respect and inclusion.
A $100k donation will be made in Carmelo’s name to an organization of his choice that works to advance social justice in this country.