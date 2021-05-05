Carmelo Anthony’s memoir due out September 14

(WSYR-TV) — We know him as a future Hall of Famer, having just moved into the top 10 on the NBA all-time scoring list, but Carmelo Anthony is so much more than just a basketball player.

Anthony’s memoir is coming out in September, but it isn’t all about basketball.

Anthony etched himself into Syracuse lore as a young freshman, helping lead the Syracuse University Orange to their only national basketball championship. He only spent a year here before turning pro, but will always hold a special place in the hearts of Orange Nation. It was a short but critical chapter in Anthony’s life.

“Where I’m from, basketball is an escape from real life. A close game in the fourth quarter wasn’t a stressful situation, but walking home afterwards could be. This book isn’t about basketball, it’s about growing up in apartment 1C and Red Hook, Brooklyn. And how well community copes with life and death in West Baltimore. It’s also about love, community, education, and the human experience that’s delivering me to the place I am today,” Anthony said.

A future basketball Hall of Famer, but also a player using his platform to speak out loudly and often about social justice.

Anthony said, “We’ve talked about basketball for the last 20 years. Now it’s time to talk about life and growing up in places where tomorrows aren’t promised.”

His book “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope” comes out on September 14.