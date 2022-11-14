SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony received an offer from the Orange on Sunday, November 13, according to ESPN.

NBA Superstar and the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, Carmelo Anthony played for Syracuse and led the team to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season.

Twenty years later, his son Kiyan received the opportunity to go to the same school as his dad.

Kiyan Anthony is a 6’5″ wing in the class of 2025 at Christ the King High School in New York.

In 2014, Carmelo Anthony made a $3 million donation towards the creation of the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, which is where the SU men’s and women’s programs practice.

Photo above provided by Getty Images.