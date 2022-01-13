Carr Leads Orange at No. 3 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (SU ATHLETICS) — Senior guard Christianna Carr matched her season high with 19 points to lead Syracuse in an 84-71 loss at No. 3 Louisville on Thursday. The game was tied at 62-62 with seven minutes remaining, but the Cardinals used a 15-4 run to pull away and thwart the Orange’s upset bid.

Louisville led by as many as 10 in the second quarter but Syracuse (8-8, 1-5) fought back and Alaina Rice’s layup with less than a minute on the clock cut the deficit to five, 40-35, at intermission. The Orange continued their strong play after the break as they went 8-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, in the third quarter. Teisha Hyman gave Syracuse a 56-55 lead with a layup at the 1:44 mark, giving the Orange their first advantage since they led 3-2. Louisville recorded the final four points of the half to take a 59-56 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals led by four, 62-58, but a pair of free throws by Hyman and a basket by Chrislyn Carr evened the score at 62-62 with seven minutes remaining. The scored stayed that way until the 5:46 mark when a 3-pointer by Kianna Smith gave Louisville the lead for good. The Cardinals outscored the Orange 15-4 over the next 4:28 to pull away. Christianna Carr’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left cut the deficitt to eight, but that was as close as the Orange could get.

Christianna Carr led a group of four Syracuse players to score in double digits. Chrislyn Carr finished with 17 points, while Hyman had 16. Alaysia Styles added 10 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds. Smith and Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 20 points each.

Syracuse continues its road trip on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Virginia at 1 p.m. Fans can watch the broadcast on ACCNX or listen to the live call on ESPN 97.7 in Syracuse.