Carrier Dome memorabilia on sale now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY) –

The Carrier Dome holds a special place in the hearts of the millions of people who have created memories in the iconic venue. Now everyone who has fond memories of a sporting event, concert, graduation, or any special event at the Dome, can own a piece of the roof that is currently being replaced in the first phase of the University’s multi-year plan to invest $118 million to create a new stadium experience on its main campus. The initial collection of memorabilia products made with pieces of the roof is available from CollectibleXchange, a Syracuse alumnus Brandon Steiner company.

The 49,262-seat sports stadium located on the campus of Syracuse University is the only domed stadium in the Northeast, and is the largest structure of its kind on a college campus in the country. The Carrier Dome covers 7.7 acres and has 527,320 square feet of floor space. It is 570 feet long and 497 feet wide, and the top of the Dome is 165 feet above the playing surface.

Since its opening on September 20, 1980, the facility has hosted a wide variety of events. The facility serves as the home of the Syracuse University football, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s lacrosse, has hosted numerous rounds of NCAA championships in basketball, lacrosse and track and field, hosts regional and state scholastic competitions in football, concerts, Syracuse University’s annual Commencement ceremony, and the annual celebration honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr.