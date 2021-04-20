Chase Scanlan suspended indefinitely by SU lacrosse program

Mar 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange attackman Chase Scanlan (22) takes a leaping shot for a goal against the Holy Cross Crusaders during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a season where the Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse team has been playing below expectations, their chances of making the NCAA tournament have taken a serious hit. 

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti has confirmed reports that Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely by the program. 

“Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely from the men’s lacrosse team. We will have no further comment,” SU stated in a text Tuesday. 

Scanlan, who wears the historic number 22 for SU, is the team’s leading goal-scorer this season with 24. 

Syracuse, 5-4 this season, suffered its worst loss of the year after falling 21-9 to fifth-ranked North Carolina Saturday. Scanlan registered a goal and an assist in the loss. 

Ty Xanders of Inside Lacrosse reported the story first. 
 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

