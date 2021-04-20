Chase Scanlan suspended indefinitely by SU lacrosse program

Mar 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange attackman Chase Scanlan (22) takes a leaping shot for a goal against the Holy Cross Crusaders during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a season where the Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse team has been playing below expectations, their chances of making the NCAA tournament have taken a serious hit.

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti has confirmed reports that Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely by the program.

A Syracuse University spokesman has just confirmed this report to me via text message: "Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely from the men's lacrosse team. We will have no further comment." The Orange will have to replace its top goal-scorer with the season on the line. https://t.co/gnIL7QbDOP — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) April 20, 2021

“Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely from the men’s lacrosse team. We will have no further comment,” SU stated in a text Tuesday.

Scanlan, who wears the historic number 22 for SU, is the team’s leading goal-scorer this season with 24.

Syracuse, 5-4 this season, suffered its worst loss of the year after falling 21-9 to fifth-ranked North Carolina Saturday. Scanlan registered a goal and an assist in the loss.

Ty Xanders of Inside Lacrosse reported the story first.

