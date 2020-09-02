Chaz Owens, son of Syracuse legend Billy Owens, joins Orange basketball team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First there was Buddy Boeheim and now there is Chaz Owens. It was announced Wednesday that Owens joined the Syracuse basketball roster, and by doing so, he became the second son of a former Orangeman to be on the current squad.

Chaz Owens is the son of former Syracuse great Billy Owens, and if Chaz is able to make just half of the impact that his father did while on campus, he would be a great addition for the Orange.

According to the Syracuse University’s athletics website, the younger Owens spent this past year in a post-graduate program at Scotland Campus, a prep school located in southern Pennsylvania.

Before heading to prep school, Owens played high school ball in Pennsylvania at The Shipley School. In his senior season, the 6-foot-5-inch forward averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Owens is expected to take the final scholarship spot available for the 2020-2021 team.

Chaz’s father, Billy, was one of the most decorated players to play for coach Jim Boeheim. In his three-year career at Syracuse, Billy Owens averaged 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His best season came in his junior year (1990-1991) when he averaged 23.3 points per game and was named Big East Player of the Year. Owens was a two-time All-American with the Orange before being drafted third overall by the Sacramento Kings and spending ten years in the NBA.