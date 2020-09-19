Coach Dino Babers has ‘no doubt’ that Orange can clean up mistakes after 0-2 start

PIITSBURGH (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse fell to No. 25 Pittsburgh 21-10 to drop to 0-2 for first time since 2013.
SU has given up 14 sacks in the first two weeks and only scored one touchdown combined against North Carolina and Pitt.
Next week the Orange will play in the newly renovated Carrier Dome for the first time on September 26 against Georgia Tech at noon.
