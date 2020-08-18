Coach Q adds John Marcum to his staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

John Marcum joined the women’s basketball coaching staff in July 2020 as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He brings over 10 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Orange and comes to Syracuse after stops at Butler, Grand Canyon, East Carolina, Indiana State, California Baptist and Oklahoma Baptist.

“John is one of the premier recruiters in the country and his knowledge of the game will be an asset to our program immediately,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said.

“My family and I are extremely grateful and excited about the opportunity to contend for ACC and national championships at ‘Cuse,” Marcum said. “Coach Q and his staff are like family to me, and it’s an honor to work with one of the most respected coaches in the industry. Go Orange! “

In three seasons at Butler as the top assistant, Marcum helped guide the Bulldogs to a 57-38 record and a WNIT appearance in 2019. Butler improved by nine wins in his first season from a 6-25 record the year before his arrival in Indianapolis. During his second season, the Bulldogs posted their first 20-win season since 2010-11 and reached their first WNIT Sweet Sixteen in program history.

At Grand Canyon, Marcum helped the Lopes to a 15-12 record. Prior to his stop at GCU he spent three seasons as the Associate Head Coach at East Carolina.

During his time in Greenville, the Pirates went 57-39 winning 22 games in each of his first two seasons. The Pirates signed a top-50 recruiting class in 2015, one year after bringing in the second-best class in the American Conference for the 2014-15 season.

Marcum experience transcends recruiting having dabbled in scouting, game preparation and scheduling during his tenure.

At Indiana State, he helped the Sycamores to their best record since 2006-07 with an 18-13 record in 2012-13. Prior to ISU, Marcum led Cal Baptist to a 27-8 record in his first season as head coach. The Lancers ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation and reached their first national tournament since 1982 while winning the program’s first conference championship, (NCAA Division II – Pac West). In his second year as head coach Cal Baptist went 20-4 and had a team grade point average of 3.1. He has a 47-2 record as a head coach at Cal Baptist winning 80 percent of his games.

Marcum began his coaching career of Oklahoma Baptist in 2002 where he served as an assistant to the men’s basketball staff before transitioning to the women’s basketball program from 2007-10.

He played basketball and earned his bachelor’s in secondary education with a concentration in history from Oklahoma Baptist in 1997. In 2003, he earned a master’s in secondary education with a concentration in physical education from East Central University.

John is the proud father of Abby, Matty and Cooper Marcum.