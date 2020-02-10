Coach Quentin Hillsman earns 300th victory as Syracuse upsets #5 Louisville 59-51

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman picked up his 300th career coaching victory on Sunday, as the Orange defeated the fifth ranked Louisville Cardinals 59-51.

After the game, Hillsman said, “I still remember my first one and how that felt… I’m just fortunate.”

Junior guard Kiara Lewis propelled the Orange to victory with 24 points, and she was effective on the defensive end as well, collecting four steals in the contest.

Syracuse guard Emily Engstler filled the stat sheet against the Cardinals. The Sophomore scored eight points, grabbed nine boards and dished out six assists.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi paced the Orange bench with 12 points of her own.

After a slow start that saw both teams combine for just eight points in the first five minutes of play, Syracuse turned it on and started separating themselves from Louisville.

Syracuse’s defense was exceptional all day, but especially in the second quarter, when they held the Cards to just eight points. Syracuse also managed to force 22 turnovers against the fifth best team in the country. The 51 points Louisville scored on Sunday was their lowest total of the year.

Syracuse held a 30-20 advantage going into the break.

Louisville cut the Syracuse lead to four points late in the third quarter, but that would be as close as the Cardinals would get in the second half.

The eight-point victory tied the Syracuse record for the largest margin of victory against a top-five opponent in program history.

Syracuse is now above .500 on the season at 12-11, and are 6-6 in conference play.

The Orange will take their two-game winning streak on the road with them as they travel to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels on Thursday, February 13.

Watch the highlights from Sunday’s game in the player below.

