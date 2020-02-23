Comeback attempt falls short as Syracuse women’s basketball loses to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IND. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse women’s basketball made a valiant comeback attempt after falling behind big in the first quarter, but the Orange ultimately came up short 72-70 against ACC-foe Notre Dame.

Syracuse had two chances in the final seconds to either win or tie the game, but both Orange shots were off the mark and the Fighting Irish held on for the victory on their home court.

Redshirt junior Kiara Lewis led all scorers with 24 points, and she etched her name into the Syracuse history books by recording her 1,000th point on Sunday. Lewis along with senior guard Gabrielle Cooper played every minute against Notre Dame, Cooper tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double.

The Orange dug themselves into a deep hole early in the contest. The Fighting Irish jumped out to a 20-5 lead and finished the first quarter up 27-11. Syracuse would win the next three quarters, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Junior Mikayla Vaughn paced the way for Notre Dame, scoring 21 points while only missing two shots from the field.

The loss for Syracuse evens up the season series at one win a piece between Syracuse and Notre Dame. It also snaps a five-game win streak for the Orange.

Syracuse has two games left on the regular season schedule. Next up, they travel to take on tenth-ranked North Carolina State. Tip-off between the Wildcats and the Orange is set for 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27.

