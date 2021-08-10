“Competition has just started:” Babers addresses media after 4th preseason practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WYSR-TV) – Syracuse held its fourth preseason practice Tuesday morning. It was the first time the team practiced with shoulder pads. After, SU head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media.

Starting offensive lineman Dakota Davis is still out which is allowing time for other offensive line combos.

Babers plans to do whatever the “cutting edge” is, when it comes to a game plan.

Syracuse will open the season on the road at Ohio on September 4th.

