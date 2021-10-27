‘Cuse Cruises in Exhibition Opener

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim with a sly smile for the referee in a game between Syracuse and Notre Dame in Syracuse N.Y. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buddy Boeheim exits early in 19-point exhibition victory over Pace.

With so many familiar faces back on the SU men’s basketball roster this season, it was a couple of transfers who led the Orange against Pace in the team’s exhibition opener. Cole Swider led all scorers with 21 points, while Jimmy Boeheim chipped in with 19 points in SU’s 79-60 victory.

Jimmy and Cole both started the game along with returning players Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, and Jesse Edwards. Buddy appeared to roll his ankle early in the second half. He went back to the locker room to have it looked it, but did return to the bench a few minutes later. Buddy scored nine points in 21 minutes, but did not play again after suffering the injury.

Jesse Edwards was the only other SU player in double-figures. He scored 12 points and added four blocks and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Jeff Goodman from The Stadium reported before the game that Bourama Sidibe is expected to miss the next month with a knee injury. That means Frank Anselem may see more time early in the season. Anselem scored two points in 17 minutes while also grabbing five rebounds.

Joe Girard led the Orange in assists. He had six assists to go along with seven points.

Syracuse will have one more tune-up. Its second and final exhibition game is set for Monday night against Le Moyne with the regular season opener set for November 9th inside the Dome against Lafayette.