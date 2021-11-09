‘Cuse Cruises in Regular Season Opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome, in front of 19,929 fans, the Syracuse men’s basketball team tipped off the regular season. The Orange soared to victory beating the Leopards of Lafayette 97-63. This is the 17th time in the last 18 tries that SU has won its season opener.

The Orange had all five starters score in double-figures. Joseph Girard III led the way with 20 points. He also had seven assists. The junior guard was a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point territory. The Boeheim brothers each had 18 points. Cole Swider added 14 points with a career-best 12 rebounds.

Syracuse will host Drexel this Sunday on November, 14th at 5:00 p.m.