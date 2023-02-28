SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Things have gone from bad to worse for the SU men’s basketball team. The Orange lost its fourth-straight game on Tuesday night and it once again came in lopsided fashion. Georgia Tech made a school-record 18 three-pointers en route to a 96-76 blowout win inside the Dome.

The Yellow Jackets shot 57% from the field in the first half in building a 53-44 lead at the break. The visitors then scored the first 11 points of the second half and never looked back. Ja’von Franklin led the way with a triple-double for Georgia Tech. Franklin finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Miles Kelly and Lance Terry each made seven three-pointers. Kelly went for 30 points, while Terry chipped in with 24.

Syracuse was led by 23 points and seven assists from Judah Mintz. Jesse Edwards was next in line with 18 points and eight rebounds.

SU has now given up 61 made three-pointers in the last four games. With the loss, the Orange drops to 16-14 overall, 9-10 in ACC play.

Next up for Syracuse is the regular-season finale inside the Dome against Wake Forest on Saturday.