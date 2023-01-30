SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been the story of SU’s season. The Orange has played several good teams very close, but just can’t quite find a way to beat the good teams in the final minutes.

It happened again Monday night in the Dome. Syracuse took 6th-ranked Virginia right down to the wire. The Cavaliers, though, were able to pull out a 67-62 victory.

The score was tied at 57 with just over four minutes to go. From there, UVA outscored SU 10-5 to pick up the win.

Judah Mintz led the Orange with 20 points. Jesse Edwards chipped in with 14 before fouling out with one minute left.

Benny Williams was not at the game. Afterwards, Jim Boeheim said that it was a “personal day” for Benny and that he is expected to rejoin the team on Wednesday.

With the loss, Syracuse drops to 13-10 overall, 6-6 in the ACC. Next up, is a trip to Boston College on Saturday.