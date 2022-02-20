SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange women fell to #4 N.C. State (25-3, 16-1) in a 95-53 loss Sunday afternoon at Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.

Chryslin Carr led Syracuse (11-15 overall, 4-12 ACC) in scoring, putting up 14 points, three rebounds, and three steals.

Carr shot 6-for-13 from the field and 2-for-6 from the three-point line. The Orange travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 24, to take on Wake Forest. Syracuse has won two of their last three road games.

Teisha Hyman contributed 12 points to mark her 15th-straight game in double figures. She added six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Naje Murray also added in 12 points in the loss. Murray had two rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

Christianna Carr tallied 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Tip-off against Wake Forest is set for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app.