‘Cuse re-enters the win column after defeating Pittsburgh at home

Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange defeated Pittsburgh at home on Sunday, snapping their six-game losing streak. The win improves Syracuse Women’s Basketball to 9-10 overall and 2-7 at home.

Christina Carr led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Going into halftime, the Orange led 44-39. After a back and forth battle, Syracuse came out on top with a score of 80-72.

The Orange will face Miami on the road Thursday, Feb. 3, in Coral Gables at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app. 

