(WSYR-TV) — The game-time and TV network for the Syracuse Men’s Basketball matchup in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge have been announced.

SU will take on Illinois at 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2 on Tuesday, November 29.

The 24th event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup and is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.