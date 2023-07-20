SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer begins defense of its 2022 national title on August 24 when it hosts Providence at the SU Soccer Stadium. It’s the first of 11 regular-season home matches for the Orange in 2023.

Seven of Syracuse’s opponents this upcoming season competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, including national semifinalist Pittsburgh. The Orange will take on four of those teams on the road.

Syracuse opens the regular season with a pair of home matches against Providence (August 24) and Binghamton (August 28) before going on the road for the first time to face 2021 Big Ten Champion Penn State (September 1). Following a home match against UAlbany on September 4, the Orange open ACC play against Louisville at the SU Soccer Stadium on September 8. A September 12 match against Siena caps the three-game homestand.

The Orange travel to Wake Forest on September 16 before visiting Cornell on September 19 in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament third round contest. Syracuse returns home to host 2022 national semifinalist Pittsburgh on September 22.

Next up for the Orange is a road contest at Duke (September 29 or 30). The Blue Devils advanced to last year’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse hosts Colgate (October 3) before facing North Carolina on October 6 in Chapel Hill.

The Orange return to the SU Soccer Stadium for four-straight home matches, starting with Temple on October 10. Syracuse hosts 2021 national champion Clemson on October 15 before taking on Yale on October 18 in its final non-conference match.

Syracuse hosts NC State on October 22 before concluding the regular season at Boston College on October 27.

The ACC Tournament first round is slated for November 1 with quarterfinals set for November 5. The semifinals will take place on November 8 with the championship set for November 12 in Cary, N.C.