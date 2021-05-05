Desko, SU dealing with Scanlan distraction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday’s press conference for Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse Coach John Desko started off like they have for a couple of weeks. A Syracuse official reaffirming the university’s stance they will not, by law, comment any further on the Chase Scanlan situation.

But unlike the last few press conferences, Desko did open up on how he and the team have been dealing with things.

“I am concerned (with this being a distraction) because our whole goal is to try and get the team focused on our next opponent… but the guys have come with the right attitude towards practice,” Desko said.

His players have also had a focus on raising awareness against domestic violence. Numerous players expressed support for ‘One Love,’ and organization that gives resources to victims of domestic violence. They even named Yeardly Love, Virginia women’s lacrosse player, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2010.

There was no mention of Scanlan or his ‘incident’ that got him suspended, but the showing of support for this cause has gained the attention of those outside the program.

When asked about the social media support from his players, Desko said the ‘One Love’ foundation “is a great organization that’s been around for a long time.”

As the topic switched to how he has dealt with this situation for the last couple of weeks, the SU legend said he has turned to the Xs and Os, and it has been nice receiving support from current and former players.

“I’ve been doing this for a while. I’ve seen different situations come up over the years. So, I’d like to think that’s helped me deal with things, but it’s obviously a challenge. It’s my job, it’s what I get paid for, things are going to happen, but I still sleep at night.”