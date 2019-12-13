Dion Waiters suspended from Miami Heat again

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 09, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL (WSYR-TV) – The troubles continue for Dion Waiters continue.

For the third time, Waiters has been suspended for the third time this season. This suspension is for “failur to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination” per a team release.

He will miss at least six more game and be allowed to return following the Heat’s game against the Utah Jazz on December 23rd.

Waiters was suspended for the first game of the season after complaining about playing time. He then was suspended 10 games following an incident with THC infused gummies on a team plane.

The former Orange has yet to play in a game this season and has reportedly forfeited more than 2 million dollars in suspensions.