Dion Waiters suspended from Miami Heat again

MIAMI, FL (WSYR-TV) – The troubles continue for Dion Waiters continue.
For the third time, Waiters has been suspended for the third time this season. This suspension is for “failur to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination” per a team release.
He will miss at least six more game and be allowed to return following the Heat’s game against the Utah Jazz on December 23rd.
Waiters was suspended for the first game of the season after complaining about playing time. He then was suspended 10 games following an incident with THC infused gummies on a team plane.
The former Orange has yet to play in a game this season and has reportedly forfeited more than 2 million dollars in suspensions.
