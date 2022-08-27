(WSYR-TV)– Syracuse freshman, Dom Foster has reportedly been suspended indefinitely from the Syracuse Football Program.

Foster, a wide receiver for the Syracuse Orange, was indefinitely suspended on August 27 due to violating team rules.

According to MSN, Foster came to the team as part of its 2022 recruiting class. Foster had originally begun his career at Syracuse as a Defensive Back but ultimately was asked to become a receiver during training camp.

There is currently no set duration for the suspension and no information has been released as to what rules were breached.