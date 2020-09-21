Dome complete and ready to host Georgia Tech on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse Athletics tweeted that the construction on the Dome was complete.
On Saturday, the SU football team will host Georgia Tech as the first event to be held in the newly-renovated space.
