Dome complete and ready to host Georgia Tech on Saturday

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Syracuse Athletics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse Athletics tweeted that the construction on the Dome was complete.

On Saturday, the SU football team will host Georgia Tech as the first event to be held in the newly-renovated space.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected