Due to uncertainty of season, SU season ticket holders offered a refund

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ticket holders for Syracuse University’s 2020 Fall season are being offered a refund due to the uncertainty of games caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an email sent to season ticket holders on Thursday, all season tickets will be lifted from accounts effective immediately.

If customers have already paid, or partially paid, they will receive an email on Friday, August 21 giving them an opportunity to reinvest their funds for a 2021 fall season ticket, donate to the Together ‘Cuse campaign, which supports student-athletes with academic services and health and welfare programs, or customers can request a full refund.

Customers with additional questions can visit SU’s FAQ page, call 1-888-DOME-TIX, or contact their account representative.