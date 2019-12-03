Duke and North Carolina basketball tickets go on sale at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Individual game tickets for the Syracuse men’s basketball home games with Duke and North Carolina are on sale now.
The tickets went on sale at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They start at $75 and are dynamically priced. Ticket prices may fluctuate depending on the demand, and they are expected to be popular.
The single-game, on-campus attendance record of 35,642 was set in the Dome when S.U. took on Duke last season. The Duke game is Saturday, February 1st and the North Carolina game is scheduled for Saturday, February 29th.
