Dungey signs with the Bengals

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Dungey #2 of the Syracuse Orange warms up before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas on September 19, 2015 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey signed a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals Friday.

This is Dungey’s third time with an NFL organization. After leaving Syracuse in 2018, he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and then later signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2019.

The former SU quarterback will have to compete for a spot on the Bengals’ roster during training camp.

Dungy was just one of two players who earned a contract from the Bengals after Friday’s mini-camp.