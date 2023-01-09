SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Football star Dwight Freeney will be the tenth player from the school to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Freeney is still the career sacks leader in NCAA history.

Freeney is also a finalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

Freeney joins fellow Orange Joe Alexander, Vic Hanson, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Jim Brown, Tim Green, Dick McPherson, and Art Monk.

A team captain in 2001 and recipient of the Bill Horr Award as the team’s most valuable player, Freeney led the Orange to three bowl appearances in his time at the school.

Freeney’s teams came away with victories in the 1999 Music City Bowl and 2001 Insight.com Bowl, in addition to the 1998 BIG EAST Championship team that earned a spot in the Orange Bowl.

Freeny was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent 11 seasons. He also played for the Chargers (2013-14), Cardinals (2015), Falcons (2016), Seahawks (2017) and Lions (2017) in his 16-year NFL career. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Freeney ranks 18th in NFL history with 125.5 sacks. The Super Bowl XLI Champion played in three Super Bowls in his career and was the 2004 AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023.