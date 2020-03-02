Eagles top the Orange 88-81 in final game under Dome roof, Syracuse to play Virginia in ACC Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse athletics could not walk away from the inflatable domed roof on good terms. The Syracuse women’s basketball team lost the final game that will ever be played under the Teflon coated roof against Boston College 88-81 on Saturday.

Guards Gabrielle Cooper and Kiara Lewis paced the way for the Orange each scoring 18 points. Lewis ends the regular season scoring in double figures in every game except two. Sophomore Emily Engstler was her usual self on Sunday, stuffing the stat sheet. The New York City native posted 8 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and a steal.

Offense wasn’t the issue for Syracuse on Sunday, it was the defense. The Orange allowed Boston College to score 88 points, the second most points Syracuse has allowed all season. The Eagles connected on 48% of their three-point attempts. Leading the way in scoring for Boston College was sophomore Taylor Soule with 26 points.

For the third consecutive game, the Orange got off to a sluggish start, trailing 15-4 just two minutes into the contest. Syracuse battled back from their slow start and tied the game at 45 at the half. The Eagles and the Orange traded blows in the third quarter, as the game remained tied going into the final frame. Early In the fourth, Boston College used a 9-2 run to pull ahead, as they walked away from the inflatable Dome roof for the last time winning 88-81.

Syracuse finishes the regular season just above .500 at 15-14 and they finish ACC play at 9-9. Next up is the ACC tournament, where Syracuse will most likely have to win it all to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange earned a first round bye in the tournament, and will take on Virginia on Thursday, February 5 from Greensboro, North Carolina.

With the regular season over, it’s only a matter of time until the Carrier Dome roof is deflated one final time.

To watch the highlights from Sunday’s game, watch the video below.

