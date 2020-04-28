Emily Hawryschuk returns to Syracuse with her eyes on a title

SYRAUCSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On March 12th, No. 4 Syracuse was supposed to play No. 17 Virginia down in Charlottesville when the athletic landscape changed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College seniors looked like their careers were over, but on March 30th, the NCAA officially allowed seniors an extra year of eligibility and then the decision was easy for senior attack Emily Hawryschuk.

“I was definitely coming back no matter what,” said Hawryschuk.

While there may not have been any doubt, the return of one of the best lacrosse players in the country brings joys to Syracuse fans, her teammates, and her coach, Gary Gait.

“You know everything was finalized and he calls me and I answer the fun and it was funny to hear him say, ‘hi is this Emily Hawryschuk, member of the 2021 national championship team’,” said Hawryschuk.

Emily was on her way to being a Tewaaraton finalist finishing the year second in the nation in goals with 39 goals and fifth in total points with 46. But it’s the other hardware that is awarded in late May that she and her team focused on.

“Before every game we said we were going to be 2020 national champions it’s exciting to know that there is a 2021 and we can play for that,” said Hawryschuk.

“We were on path to have probably one of the best seasons Syracuse lacrosse has ever had,” said Asa Goldstock, Syracuse senior goalie.

Goldstock announced she would return to Syracuse the same day as Emily. Goldstock led the nation in goals against average with 7.07 this past year. While Emily’s return to the team is important enough it’s hard to imagine Emily without fellow senior Asa. The two have been friends since before their Syracuse days and couldn’t imagine not having one more chance at a national title.

“You know it was our senior year and we just had so many goals, Emily and I together,” said Goldstock.” “When we decided to come back to Cuse we decided we were gonna do it together since we’ve done pretty much everything together in our process of being Syracuse athletes.”

“You know it was something that way back when we said we were going to do it together,” said Hawryschuk. “Being able to get the opportunity to come back and really truly finish what we started is exactly what I want.”

Syracuse finished the season 7-1 and ranked 5th in the Inside Lacrosse media poll.