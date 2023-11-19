SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ESPN College Football writer Pete Thamel reported on X Sunday morning that Syracuse University has fired football coach Dino Babers.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to several people in the Syracuse University Athletic Department including Athletic Director John Wildhack and has not heard back.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech 31-22. With the loss, the Orange fell to 5-6 after starting the season 4-0. Syracuse’s final game of the season is Saturday when they host Wake Forest, SU needs a win to become bowl-eligible.