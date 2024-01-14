SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Dyaisha Fair scored her 3,000th career point this Sunday against Clemson, helping the Orange defeat the Tigers, 83-82, behind a furious second-half comeback. The 19-point deficit is the largest that Syracuse has overcome under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack . ‘Cuse extends their perfect home record this season to 10-0, and pushes their home win streak to 14 games.

Fair becomes the 16th player in NCAA DI women’s basketball history to reach the 3,000 point milestone. Her career points of 3,007 now puts her 15th all time on the NCAA career scoring list, passing Maine’s Cindy Blodgett (3,005 points).

Syracuse had four players with double-digit scoring, as Alaina Rice (16 points), Georgia Woolley (14 points), and Alyssa Latham (12 points), all joining Fair.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Clemson entered the fourth quarter with a 64-53 lead, yet the Orange stormed back. Off the back of an Alaina Rice three, Syracuse went on a 14-0 run in the middle of the quarter to take the lead by two. In the final seconds of the game, Alyssa Latham scored a layup to put the Orange up by one, 83-82, capturing the win for the Orange.

HISTORY IN THE LOUD HOUSE:

Fifth-year Dyaisha Fair reached her scoring milestone halfway through the fourth quarter, after two made threes in the quarter put her just one point away. Fair was fouled while shooting behind the arc and would go on to make all three from the charity stripe, reaching the 3,000 point mark on her first make. She became the first Syracuse player, men’s or women’s, to reach 3,000 career points.

OF NOTE:

Syracuse moves to 14-2 on the season.

The Orange are 4-1 in ACC play this season.

19 points is the largest comeback in the Felisha Legette-Jack era at Syracuse.

era at Syracuse. Alyssa Latham led the team with 7 rebounds.

led the team with 7 rebounds. Four Syracuse players reached double-digits in scoring.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse faces #21 Florida State inside of the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, Jan. 18. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., with live coverage on ACC Network Extra.