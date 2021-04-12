Fans at the Carrier Dome give university business a boost

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orange fans got back in the stands at the Carrier Dome over the weekend for the women’s lacrosse game, many of which seeing the stadium for the first time since its renovation.

And as more fans head back to the Dome, the patrons to university businesses like Varsity Pizza are returning as well.

“This place would be packed. There wouldn’t be a seat empty and standing room only,” said Diana Huster, the manager at Varsity Pizza. “We’re starting to pick up on business a little bit with the nicer weather also. It’s really helping us. It’s been busier.”

Fans will be allowed to the Dome for Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game. Anyone who wants to attend must prove a negative COVID test or vaccination before entering.

