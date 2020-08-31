Georgetown coaching great John Thompson dead at 78

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson has died, reported ESPN. He was 78.
His death was initially reported by Washington, D.C., radio station, The Team 980.
“More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday,” his family said in a statement Monday. “We will miss him but are grounded in the assurance that we carry his faith and determination in us.”
Known as “Big John,” the 6-foot-10 Thompson was the first Black coach to win the NCAA championship. He led the Hoyas to the title in 1984.
He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.
Under Thompson, the Hoyas made it to three Final Fours in the 1980s. He also led the 1988 U.S. national team to an Olympic bronze medal.
With an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson led Georgetown for 27 seasons. He retired from coaching in 1999.
Recently, Thompson stepped down in May from the Nike Board of Directors, and his autobiography is set to be released in January.
There was no immediate word on a cause of death.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fugitive of the Week: Naquan Hasbin wanted after breaking down door, assaulting victim
- How To Manage Your Skin While Wearing A Mask In COVID-19
- Get Your NY State Fair Fix At Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- ACR Health Hosts International Overdose Awareness Event Online
- Food Bank Food $en$e Program Returns
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App