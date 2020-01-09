Former Orange QB Eric Dungey signs with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Eric Dungey #2 of the Syracuse Orange passes the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 22, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Connecticut 51-21. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

DALLAS (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey signed with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL on Wednesday, according to the Renegades’ Twitter account.

Since leading the Orange to a 10-3 season as a senior in 2018, Dungey has bounced around a couple of NFL squads.

The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019, before waiving him in July. More recently, the former Orange QB was signed to the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in October, but was released just a couple months later.

The Renegades signed Dungey on Wednesday after their quarterback, Landry Jones, suffered an injury.

The XFL kicks off their inaugural season on Saturday, February 8.

Dungey and the Renegades take the field on Sunday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m. to take on the St. Louis BattleHawks. The game can be seen on ESPN.

