(WSYR-TV) — Longtime Syracuse football assistant coach George DeLeone passed away at age 73 on Tuesday. Credited with engineering the Orange’s offense that helped lead ‘Cuse to an unbeaten season in 1987, DeLeone spent nearly 20 years on the Orange sidelines coaching offensive line, as the offensive coordinator and eventually associate head coach.

He first joined the program in 1985, assisting Dick MacPherson at the time. His option offense led to stellar careers of quarterbacks Don McPherson, Donovan McNabb and others in his time with the Orange.

“The Syracuse Athletics community mourns the passing of George DeLeone. George had a tremendous impact on the game as an innovative coach who touched the lives of hundreds of Orange student-athletes. Our thoughts are with George’s family.” John Wildhack, SU Athletics Director

He spent 19 seasons with the program from 1985 until 2004 – with a one year stint with the Chargers in 1997 as the only exception. Syracuse reached 13 bowl games, posting a 9-4 record in those games, in his tenure. He later coached in various offensive roles with Ole Miss, Temple, the Miami Dolphins, Connecticut and Cleveland Browns, and most recently at Baylor until 2019.

COURTESY OF SYRACUSE ATHLETICS