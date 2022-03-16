(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled their defensive line at the start of the free agency period by agreeing to a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trading away Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis.

The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols as new coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Patrick Graham put their imprint on the defense.

Two people familiar with the moves confirmed that the Raiders will finalize them after the start of the new league year. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves can’t be announced before 4 p.m. EDT, when the NFL’s business year begins.

The switch at edge rusher from Jones to Ngakoue was the most consequential move as the new regime sought a better fit for its scheme for the spot across from Maxx Crosby. Jones, who played his college ball at Syracuse, and is a Union-Endicott graduate, played for coordinator Patrick Graham when he was an assistant in New England and has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL over the past decade.

The 32-year-old leads the NFL with 107 1/2 sacks since entering the league in 2012 and has seven double-digit sack seasons. He bounced back from an injury-plagued 2020 season to get 10 1/2 sacks last season in Arizona.