Fourth-ranked Orange women’s lacrosse wins sixth straight against Hokies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Senior Emily Hawryschuk tied her career high with seven points to lead No.3/4 Syracuse to an 18-8 victory against No. 22/18 Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams. The game was part of the Crown Lacrosse Classic in Charlotte. With the win, the Orange extended their winning streak to six and improve their record to 7-1.

“Every ACC game is super important so to come out today and get a good win to start out ACC play is vitally important,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “We’re super happy about it and now we go get ready for the next one.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first three goals came on woman-up opportunities for both teams as Syracuse led, 3-1, at the 21:32 mark. Sophomores Sierra Cockerille and Megan Carney netted back-to-back goals before an Orange turnover in their defensive zone led to a Hokies’ goal to cut the lead to 4-2.

The momentum swung to Syracuse when Virginia Tech was issued a red card. The Orange quickly took advantage as senior Emily Hawryschuk scored on an assist from junior Sam Swart. That goal sparked Syracuse on a 5-1 scoring run to end the half. Hawryschuk scored her second in a row before sophomore Meaghan Tyrrell netted her second of the day. Virginia Tech scored its first goal in more than seven minutes when Paige Petty found the back of the net, but Swart and freshman Bianca Chevarie each scored to give the ‘Cuse a 9-3 halftime lead.

The second half featured more Syracuse offense. The Orange scored three of the first four goals after intermission to extend the lead to 12-4. Virginia Tech (7-2) netted back-to-back goals to cut the lead to six at 12-6, but that was as close as the Hokies would get. Swart recorded an unassisted goal to start a 7-1 run to put the game out of reach. Sarah Lubnow converted a free-position attempt with two seconds on the clock for the 18-8 final.

HAWRYSCHUK CLIMBING UP THE CHARTS

Hawryschuk finished with four goals and three assists to post seven points, matching her total in the season opener against Canisius. The three assists also tied her career high. She now has 249 career points, which move her past Halley Quillinan for sixth place on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list. In addition, Hawryschuk now has 205 goals. She needs two goals to tie Quillinan for fifth place on the school’s career goals scored list.

OF NOTE

Tyrrell tied Hawryschuk for the team lead in goals as she also netted four. Carney had a hat trick with three goals, while Swart and Costantino tied their career highs with four points.

Syracuse’s 18 goals are the most Virginia Tech has allowed this season. The Hokies began the day ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just six goals per game.

Sophomore Sarah Cooper anchored the Orange defense, causing four turnovers and picking up two ground balls. The unit limited Petty, who was tied with Hawryschuk for the most goals in the nation, to just one.

UP NEXT

Syracuse faces another ranked opponent when it visits No. 12/10 Virginia on Thursday, March 12. The game will be televised on ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.