(WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim will be in the market for a new backup center next season.

Frank Anselem has posted on his Instagram account that he has entered the transfer portal.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Boeheim and the Syracuse University coaching staff for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Also, I would like to thank the Orange family for the love you have given me for 2 years. #GoCuse. I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this historic program. However, things have to end for something to start anew. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. Love, Frank”

Anselem, who played in just four games his freshman season, appeared in 32-of-33 Syracuse games this past season, and started six. Those six starts came in the final six games of February after the injury to Jesse Edwards. His best outing came in his first start against Virginia Tech where Anselem reeled in 15 rebounds against the Hokies. He would then go on to match that rebound effort and score a career-high 9 points vs. FSU in the ACC Tournament.

One of the possibilities to replace the 6’10” Anselem is incoming 6’11” freshman Peter Carey. Carey, who is coming off a knee injury, committed to Syracuse in September.