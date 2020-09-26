Freshman running back Sean Tucker powers the Orange to a 37-20 victory under new Dome roof

Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) with a long run during a game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Freshman running back Sean Tucker made his mark on Saturday, rushing for over 100 yards and two scores as the Syracuse defense forced five turnovers on the Orange’s way to a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech.

It couldn’t have gone much better for the Syracuse football team in their first game under the new Carrier Dome roof. Even if it did take a little longer than expected to get the game underway due to COVID-19 testing.

After only receiving four carries in Syracuse’s first two games, true freshman Sean Tucker led the way for the Orange, racking up 112 yards with two touchdowns on 24 carries. He seemed to be the boost the stagnant Orange offense needed, as he scored the game’s first touchdown on a 38-yard run.

The other big story of the game was the Syracuse secondary. The Orange picked off Georgia Tech freshman Jeff Sims four times on Saturday. One of those interceptions went for a touchdown, as freshman Ja’Had Carter intercepted the ball and lateraled it to junior Trill Williams for a 43-yard score. That pick-six put Syracuse up 37-20 halfway through the 4th and essentially sealed the victory.

Under center, junior quarterback Tommy Devito had his best game of the season. The New Jersey native completed over half his passes, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. One of Devito’s scores was a 43-yard touchdown to a wide open Nykeim Johnson, which put the ‘Cuse ahead by ten in the third.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech was essentially able to get whatever they wanted on the ground. Led by freshman Jahmyr Gibbs, the Yellow Jackets averaged over five yards per carry, out-rushing the Orange 275-163.

Although there were no fans in the Loud House, the Orange came out fired up, putting up 17 unanswered points in the first quarter. The 17 first quarter points were more than the Orange had scored all season leading up to Saturday’s game.

However, Georgia Tech battled back in the second quarter, cutting the Orange lead to 10 by halftime.

The Orange came out in the second half and forced Georgia Tech into their third interception of the game on their first drive of the half. However, Georgia Tech would make it a 23-20 game in the third quarter before Syracuse ended the game with 14 unanswered points to secure the victory.

The Orange pick up their first win of the season and are now 1-2 overall. Syracuse has a bye week next, but then will look to stay undefeated in the newly renovated Dome when they welcome in Duke on Saturday, October 10.