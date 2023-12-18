SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, Dec. 18, it was announced that Garrett Shrader would miss the Boca Raton Bowl after undergoing shoulder surgery following the season.

As it turns out, Shrader had been playing with a tear in his shoulder since suffering the injury in the first quarter at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26. NewsChannel 9 sports director Steve Infanti spoke one-on-one with Shrader after the announcement was made.

They touched on a wide variety of topics from his injury to his thoughts on Dino Babers and Tommy DeVito. Shrader also discussed his plans for the future.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.