Gary Gait will be named Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse coach; will replace John Desko

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Inside Lacrosse was the first to report and NewsChannel 9 can confirm that Syracuse women’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait, will be named the next coach of the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team.

Current coach John Desko is expected to announce his retirement this week.

Desko has coached SU since 1999 and has led the Orange to five NCAA titles. Gait helped lead the SU women’s team to the NCAA Championship game this season.

Current Offensive Coordinator Pat March is expected to remain on the coaching staff.

Former Cornell head coach and long-time Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala is atop the list as a potential defensive coordinator.