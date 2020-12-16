Girard, Guerrier lead the way in Syracuse’s 62-56 victory over Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s basketball improved to 5-1 Wednesday afternoon after the Orange defeated the Huskies of Northeastern 62-56.

Thanks to the play of sophomores Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse was able to overcome disappointing performances from juniors Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim Wednesday afternoon.

Girard poured in a game-high 21 points, shooting 5/16 from the field and a perfect 9/9 from the free throw line. Despite his 6-foot-1-inch frame, the Glens Falls native collected six steals at the top of the zone Saturday, a career high.

Guerrier showed off his athleticism in Wednesday’s affair with Northeastern. The sophomore brought down a career-high 16 rebounds and notched his third double-double of the season with 18 points. It was the Montreal native’s third double-double of the season, matching his total from a year before.

If there was a “big three” from Saturday’s game, senior Marek Dolezaj would have been the third piece. Dolezaj was efficient from the floor, connecting on 7 of his 13 shot attempts. Dolezaj finished Wednesday’s game with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist. Dolezaj, Guerrier and Girard combined for 53 of the Orange’s 62 points Wednesday.

Boeheim and Griffin combined to shoot 1/16 from the field, only scoring two points.

Wednesday’s game between the Orange and the Huskies was added to the schedule earlier this week, and Syracuse did not look prepared out of the gates. Northeastern jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but Syracuse was able to quickly climb back as the two teams traded baskets throughout much of the first half. Syracuse went into halftime with a slim 32-31 advantage.

In the second half, Northeastern regained the lead, but Syracuse remained within striking distance. Then, with 8:40 left in the game, a dunk from Guerrier gave Syracuse the lead for good at 45-44. Thanks to free throws at the end, the Orange hung on 62-56 for their fifth victory of the season.

The 5-1 Orange will be back in action Saturday, December 19 against the University of Buffalo with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.